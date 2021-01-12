AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.40

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 47598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

