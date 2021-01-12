Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.40

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 200600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lenovo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

