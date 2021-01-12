Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 1,197 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.8% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.09. 9,659,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,305,846. The firm has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

