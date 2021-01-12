Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Reduced by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its holdings in Danaher by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 197,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $6,678,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $738,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHR traded down $3.43 on Tuesday, hitting $240.69. 2,215,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,669. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

