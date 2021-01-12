Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Up 533.7% in December

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, an increase of 533.7% from the December 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. 46,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MZDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.