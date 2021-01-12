Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Up 533.7% in December

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, an increase of 533.7% from the December 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. 46,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MZDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.