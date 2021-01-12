FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after buying an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $73,863,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 445.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after buying an additional 1,629,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after buying an additional 879,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,320,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,688. The firm has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

