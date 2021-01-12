Founders Capital Management Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.6% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 103,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,659,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,305,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

