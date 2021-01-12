FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Waste Management by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,032,000 after buying an additional 1,054,762 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $111,566,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 9,260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 648,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,624,000 after buying an additional 641,268 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,022,000 after buying an additional 512,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Waste Management by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,338,000 after buying an additional 376,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $116.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,730. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

