Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bank of America by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 472,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 114.6% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,196 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.66. 68,086,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,711,320. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $291.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

