Brokerages Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) PT at $46.10

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $1,365,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,740 shares in the company, valued at $40,446,557.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $2,291,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,401.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 222.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DAR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.82. 830,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

