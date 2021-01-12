Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Buys 1,372 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 9.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.80. 86,918,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,557,766. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

