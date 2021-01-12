Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 170 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,248,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 783.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $7,739,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,918,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,417. The stock has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.59.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

