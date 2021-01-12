Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Receives $10.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRCC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 139.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.53. 41,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.47. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.