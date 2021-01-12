First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Receives $33.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Gabelli lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,758. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.25.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $76.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

In related news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,192.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 473.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Bancorp by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 37,259 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in First Bancorp by 655.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 87,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $426,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

