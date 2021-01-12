Multiplier (MXX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.84 Million

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $39,779.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00024215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00112581 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00265747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00064668 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00062236 BTC.

Multiplier Token Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

