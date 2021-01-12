Elrond ERD Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.38 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond ERD token can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond ERD has a market cap of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00024215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00112581 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00265747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00064668 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00062236 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Elrond ERD Token Trading

Elrond ERD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

