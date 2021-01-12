Vertcoin Trading Up 12.6% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.98 million and approximately $206,258.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,781.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,041.07 or 0.03081720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00391751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.55 or 0.01336646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.50 or 0.00555034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.00462887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.37 or 0.00294162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020587 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 57,846,047 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

