Bitnation One Day Volume Reaches $222.00 (XPAT)

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded down 61% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Bitnation coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitnation has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. Bitnation has a total market cap of $129,130.74 and approximately $222.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00041170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00042561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.30 or 0.00370895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.95 or 0.04377929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitnation Profile

XPAT is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,011,995,338 coins. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitnation is bitnation.co . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Buying and Selling Bitnation

Bitnation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitnation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitnation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

