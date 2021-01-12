Polkadot (DOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.36 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.18 or 0.00024215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $7.36 billion and approximately $1.92 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00112581 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00265747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00064668 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00062236 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,315.44 or 0.86778407 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s total supply is 1,033,251,339 coins and its circulating supply is 899,192,121 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

Polkadot Coin Trading

Polkadot can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

