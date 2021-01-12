Verity & Verity LLC Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 2.1% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 64,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 197,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. 2,522,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $269,417.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,193.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,014 shares of company stock valued at $11,346,353 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

