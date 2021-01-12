Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 1,507,362 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,934,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,507,362 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 4.5% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $81,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 83,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 52,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. 24,174,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,398,559. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.