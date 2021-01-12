MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA traded down $5.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $539.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,181,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,800,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $527.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $333.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock worth $31,276,935. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.84.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.