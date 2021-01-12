Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,161,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $124,528,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,137,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,190,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

