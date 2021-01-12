MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Increases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.06. 3,348,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,713. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

