Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up 1.5% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.07. 8,918,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,218,674. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.93 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $75.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PINS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $84,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $7,369,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,675,325 shares of company stock worth $168,400,296.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.