Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 12,651 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,651 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $7,800,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.25. 4,734,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,954,301. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

