Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 369 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. United Bank grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $7.14 on Tuesday, hitting $178.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,149,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $189.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.51 and a 200-day moving average of $153.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.