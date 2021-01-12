Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires 196 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Catalent were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,694,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,699,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Catalent by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Catalent by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Catalent by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 65,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

CTLT traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.69. 814,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $120.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,720. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

