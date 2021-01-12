The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 23,161.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,033.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

CLX stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.24. 1,390,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $153.35 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.