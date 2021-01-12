Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Increased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.16. 7,857,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average of $81.58. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

