35,014 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,385,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,713. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $92.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

