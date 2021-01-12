Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 539 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,852.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 53,213 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 417,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,454,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter.

HYG traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.01. 41,658,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,437,980. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.84.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

