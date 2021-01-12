Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,683 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 12.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at $227,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Horace Mann Educators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.62. 100,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $46.23.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $140,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $133,660.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,334 shares of company stock worth $393,150 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

