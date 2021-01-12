Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,362 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. 20,909,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,683,607. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

