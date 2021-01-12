Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

NYSE:AJG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.54. 741,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.