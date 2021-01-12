Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 2,000 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Prologis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in Prologis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.71. 2,441,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.13. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.