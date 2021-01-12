Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.73. 8,035,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,605,941. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63.

