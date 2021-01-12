Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 1,950 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,019,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,273,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 36,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.12. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.61.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.