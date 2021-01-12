Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the quarter. Garmin comprises about 1.3% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Garmin were worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Garmin by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $122.02. 508,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,872. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.69. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $123.55.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.