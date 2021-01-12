Brokerages Set Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Price Target at $11.19

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.19.

SURF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,172. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $454.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,707,000 shares of company stock worth $30,840,780. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 40.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth $12,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

