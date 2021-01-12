City Holding Co. Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cummins by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cummins by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 2,133.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI traded up $5.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.03. 1,037,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,217. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.29. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.95.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.