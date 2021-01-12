Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.08. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $162.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

