Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.21. 823,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,154. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.04. The company has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

