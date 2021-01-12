City Holding Co. Has $4.16 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 23.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dollar General by 9.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.71.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.95. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

