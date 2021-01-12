WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.25. 1,612,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,205. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after buying an additional 209,568 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 153,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

