EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELCPF traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

