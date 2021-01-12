City Holding Co. Sells 1,137 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

City Holding Co. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.0% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

LOW stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.99. 4,035,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,936. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.