SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. SSE has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $21.99.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

