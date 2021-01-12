RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.34. 16,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,951. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 69.17% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

