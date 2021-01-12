Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $48.96 million and $3.35 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001149 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000193 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00042673 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 417,663,812 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio

Hive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

